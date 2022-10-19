Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

Up next, the Colts meet the Titans for a second time this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South.

Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game.

"We know what Tennessee has done in the division in the last handful of years, they're a very good team. Played them just a couple of weeks ago, and so for us, we've gotta go down there and take our best football and play a complete game," Ryan said. "That's something we've been searching for all year — all three phases, everybody together, and play our best game of the year."

The Colts are coming off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

The Colts trailed 27-26 late in the fourth quarter, but Ryan connected with Alec Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to grab the win.

"Our guys stepped up. They played hard, they played tough. We're seeing trending, trending in the right direction and that's what you want as a team, you want to get better as the year goes on," Ryan said.

You can check out more of our Inside the Huddle conversation with Matt Ryan in the media player.

Riley Kid of the Week

Drew Barnes is being recognized as the Riley Kid of the Week

Drew is 9 years old. He did the coin toss at last week's Colts game.

He loves to build things, whether with Magna-Tiles or paper towel rolls and tape.

Drew was referred to Riley Hospital for Children with congenital heart disease a day after he was born in December 2013. He had his first heart operation at just four days old. It was the first of six surgeries.

"Through it all, Drew is still the funny, thoughtful, and energetic kid he's always been," said Riley Hospital pediatric cardiologist Dr. Mark Ayers, who implanted a pacemaker just before Drew turned five. "He has such a positive spirit, even in the face of adversity."