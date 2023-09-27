Inside the Huddle: Colts defense continues to build camaraderie

Indianapolis plays the Rams this Sunday in front of a home crowd.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner joins us each Wednesday for "Inside the Huddle."

The Colts are in first place in the AFC South. Buckner said victories make everything better.

“It feels really good, you know? Obviously when you’re winning, you know, I’m coming into the office, you’re not as sore the next day. The spirits are up, so we just got to continue it each and every week,” Buckner said.

The Colts defense has been setting the tone. They mostly shut down quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore last Sunday. Buckner said they work with a tight-knit group.

“Most definitely,” he said. “We try to go out to dinner, even if it’s just, you know, our position groups. We also try to go out as a defense, you know, just continue to build that camaraderie. You know, when you’re tight off the field, you’re even tighter when you’re on it. You trust the guy next to your, that he’s going to do his job and you know, you’re going to go that extra mile for him.”

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin leads the NFL with 45 tackles, showing his speed and being a leader in the back.

“He’s a tackling machine, man. I mean, he gets the job done. I mean, he loves ball, he’s a competitive guy, you know what I mean? Ever since last year, just seeing him embrace the opportunity that he got and rolling with it. I mean, he’s continuing that high, high level of play into this year and, you know, the guys are feeding off of that energy,” said Buckner.

On Wednesday, Matt Gay was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Buckner had high praise for the Colts kicker, who has made six field goals and all eight of his extra point attempts this season.

“That’s why you pay a kicker like Matt Gay the big bucks, you know what I mean? He’s gonna make those clutch kicks in OT and to get us to OT. He was a big time pickup for us this offseason, for sure,” Buckner said.

The Colts play the Rams this Sunday in front of a home crowd.

“Yeah, fans got to bring it. We got to bring it, you know? We haven’t won at home since, what, last October or something like that or September, or whatever it is,” Buckner said. “We gotta come up with some juice, the energy and feed off the energy that the fans are going to bring, you know, and bring the dope home.”

