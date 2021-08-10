Colts moving Wednesday practice indoors

Colts City and other fan activities will be closed due to the threat of inclement weather.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are moving indoors Wednesday, which means no fans at practice.

The team announced the decision late Tuesday, citing the forecast for potentially inclement weather as a reason for holding practice inside. Due to the NFL's health and safety rules, no fans are allowed inside facilities, so fans will not be able to watch practice.

The Colts also announced that Colts City and other outdoor activities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather forecast.

As of now, practice is scheduled to return to the outdoor fields at Grand Park on Thursday, Aug. 12. The practice will the first of two joint sessions with the Carolina Panthers, the Colts opponent in their lone preseason game of the year, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts City will be open from 3-7 p.m., with practice scheduled from 4-6 p.m.