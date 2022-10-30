Colts-Commanders Game Blog: Commanders lead 7-3 in 2nd quarter

Ehlinger was promoted Monday by Colts coach Frank Reich after Ryan threw two more interceptions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have changed quarterbacks. On Sunday, they're hoping to change direction against the Washington Commanders.

The game was supposed to mark the return of former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz playing against his successor, Matt Ryan. But with Wentz hurt and Ryan benched, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Ehlinger become the featured attractions.

Ehlinger was promoted Monday by Colts coach Frank Reich after Ryan threw two more interceptions and is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.

Ryan has nine interceptions and 12 turnovers this season, both league highs.

Heinicke beat the Green Bay Packers in his season debut last weekend. On the flip side of the coin, the Colts are coming off a 19-10 loss to the Titans last week.

The last time the teams faced each other was Sept. 16, 2018. The Colts won that game 21-9.

Live Game Blog:

5:25 p.m. - Ehlinger sacked at the Washington 22, fumbles. Recovered by Commanders. 2:35 left in the half.

5:23 p.m. - Face mask penalty on Smith-Williams, 14 yards. Enforced at the Washington 27-yard line.

5:12 p.m. - Taylor has an ankle injury. His status is now questionable.

5:11 p.m. - Heinicke passes to Gibson for 9 yards and a touchdown. The extra point is good. The Commanders now lead 7-3 with 10:55 left in the half.

5:08 p.m. - Heinicke passes to McLaurin for 42 yards to the Indianapolis 19.

5:02 p.m. - McLaughlin gets a 46-yard field goal. Indianapolis now leads 3-0. There's 14:13 left in the half.

5:00 p.m. - Hines runs up the middle to Washington 28 yard line.

First quarter

4:55 p.m. - Ehlinger sacked at Washington 30 for -6 yards. 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

4:45 p.m. - Taylor runs up the middle to the Indianapolis 11-yard line.

4:38 p.m. - Ehlinger passes to Granson for -2 yards. He followed that with a 7 yard pass to Hines and an incomplete pass to Pittman. Haack punted the ball to the Washington 20. There's 9:32 left in the first quarter.

4:36 p.m. - Washington punts to Indianapolis 14-yard line.

4:35 p.m. - Heincke was sacked by Buckner at the Washington 37 for -1 yards.

4:30 p.m. - Heinicke passes to Gibson for 16 yards. They're now on the Washington 33.

4:27 p.m. - Ehlinger makes an incomplete pass to Taylor. Haack punts 62 yards to Washington 5 yard line.

4:26 p.m. - Ehlinger pass short right to Pitman for 6 yards.

4:25 p.m. - Slye kicks 65 yards from Washington 35 to end zone for a touchback.

3:08 p.m. - Tarik Glenn was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor. Peyton Manning was among a crowd of familiar faces at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday showing their support for Glenn.

2:59 p.m. - Who's in, Who's out

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Sunday will mark just the second game of the season for Leonard, who suffered a concussion and a broken nose in a hit during his season debut against the Tennessee Titans. He left the game in the second quarter, then underwent surgery to treat his broken nose.