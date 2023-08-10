Zack Moss TD helps Colts lead Titans 10-3 in 2nd quarter

All eyes will be on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who reportedly agreed to a contract extension Saturday for $42 million over three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) are taking on the Tennessee Titans (2-2) in a division matchup.

1:51 p.m. - Colts kicker Matt Gay makes 43-yard field goal. Colts - 10, Titans - 3.

1:35 p.m. - Running back Zack Moss rushes for a 56-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. Colts - 7, Titans - 3.

1:20 p.m. - Titans kicker Nick Folk makes a 27-yard field goal. Titans - 3, Colts - 0.

Game preview

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is set to take the field for the first time this season.

On Saturday, Taylor and the Colts reportedly agreed to a contract extension worth $42 million, with $26.5 guaranteed, over three years, according to a person with knowledge of the details. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been revealed publicly.

The agreement was announced after the Colts activated Taylor (ankle) from the the physically unable to perform list and removed the questionable designation from his status for Sunday’s game.

Taylor started the season on the list following ankle surgery and an ugly offseason contract dispute. He missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and all of training camp while rehabbing from surgery.

Taylor had been frustrated with the amount of money teams are paying running backs. He complained about league owners undervaluing running backs in general, citing the $10.1 million franchise tag number. It’s the lowest of any position other than kickers or punters.

He eventually made a trade request, and the Colts gave him permission to find a trade partner.

Taylor returned to practice this week and was eager Thursday to put the dispute behind him and get back on the field.

“If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. Right now, I’m here and my No. 1 goal is really to attack this first practice," Taylor said in his first public comments since June. "It’s been over 290 days, I believe. When you’re not doing what you love, you’re going to notice it, so my main goal has been to attack this first day.”

The last time these two teams met, the Titans beat the Colts 19-10 in October 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans have won five consecutive games against the Colts and six of seven in the series since Andrew Luck retired — including four in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Derrick Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champ, has dominated this series recently, getting seven 100-yard games in 14 games. Henry has 253 carries for 1,287 yards and seven scores all time against Indy. And after last week's 122-yard game against the Bengals, he may be poised for another big day against a defense allowing 126.8 yards per game. Indy must play better to slow down Henry.