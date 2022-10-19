Colts visit patients at IU Health cancer hospital

Several players stopped by the Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center Tuesday to chat with patients during their treatments.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indianapolis Colts players spent part of Tuesday with patients at an Indianapolis cancer hospital.

Marcel Dabo, Henry Black, Wesley French and Bernhard Raimann joined mascot Blue and cheerleader Danielle Little at the IU Health Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center. They surprised patients at the hospital during their infusion appointments.

"Seeing people that go through these struggles in life, but then they're still smiling through all of it and they still get some joy out of seeing us and spending time with us and that's just ... it really changes everything," Raimann said.

"We love to be a part of the community and being part of the Colts community, we want to be able to walk out and see our fans and be able to greet them and coming to something like this just kind of enlightens that fire in our hearts," said Little.