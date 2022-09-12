Colts trying to get back on track after bye week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are going back to work after their bye week.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said he spent the week watching videotape, evaluating every position on the Colts' roster.
Despite the fact that Matt Ryan has thrown 13 interceptions and has lost five fumbles, Saturday said he'll still be the starting quarterback on Saturday in Minnesota. He said Ryan gives Indianapolis the best chance to win.
"He's battled. I think he's a realist. We talked about it, about Dallas, and even about our game in Pittsburgh not being what we want," Saturday said. "And I think he shoulders a lot of the burden. We haven't been good enough in a lot of areas, so I hate to pinpoint one guy or one position, but obviously, that's the quarterback position in the NFL, right? You get way too much credit, you get way too much plane. But there's parts of his game that has to improve. And we talked about that with a number of different guys. We got to play our best and if we're going to win, we need Matt playing his 'A' game. And that's my expectation for him."
Nick Foles will still be Ryan's backup.
While the Colts are looking for ways to beat the Vikings, some fans are already looking ahead to next year's NFL draft. The Colts currently hold the seventh pick and could rise higher with a loss in Minnesota.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.