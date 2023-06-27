Here's when you can watch the Indianapolis Colts practice at Grand Park

The Colts' first open practice at Westfield's Grand Park Sports Campus is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will practice in front of their fans 13 times this summer, the team announced Tuesday.

Training camp will run through Thursday, Aug. 17.

Admission is free, but fans are required to get a free ticket at Colts.com/Camp to get into camp each day.

It's the fifth year the team has held their training camp at Grand Park. Outside of practice action on the field, fans will again be able to experience activities and events around training camp.

That includes the return of "Colts City," which features football drills and activities on the Colts Play 60 Field, an interactive traveling experience, inflatables and the Colts Pro Shop. There will also be opportunities to take photographs with the team's mascot, "Blue," and the Colts' cheerleaders.

Here are the dates for the open practices at the Indianapolis Colts training camp in 2023:

July 26: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 28: 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

July 29: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

July 31: 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 1: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 3: 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Aug. 5: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 8: 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Aug. 15: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Aug. 16: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Joint practice with Chicago Bears)

Aug. 17: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Joint practice with Chicago Bears)

Indianapolis will play two preseason games on the road - at Buffalo (Aug. 12) and at Philadelphia (Aug. 24) - and will host Chicago on Aug. 19 as they gear up for the regular season.