Colts training camp day 5: Keeping an eye on quarterback situation

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro and Dominic Miranda give you the latest from Grand Park and break down the fifth day of the Indianapolis Colts training camp.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is back after missing one practice due to a nasal septum procedure. Gardner Minshew was the player of the day, and while there is no further developments with Jonathan Taylor, head coach Shane Steichen said there is a possibility that Zack Moss could return for week one.
Moss broke his arm during Monday's training camp practice and is expected to return in four to six weeks.