Colts training camp day 5: Keeping an eye on quarterback situation

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro and Dominic Miranda give you the latest from Grand Park and break down the fifth day of the Indianapolis Colts training camp .

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is back after missing one practice due to a nasal septum procedure. Gardner Minshew was the player of the day, and while there is no further developments with Jonathan Taylor, head coach Shane Steichen said there is a possibility that Zack Moss could return for week one.