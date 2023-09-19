Colts' Kylen Granson celebrates first NFL touchdown with epic photoshoot

Kylen Granson and his girlfriend shared a newborn-inspired photoshoot, complete with the football he caught for his first pro score.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's only Week 2, but an Indianapolis Colts tight end may have already sewn up the award for "touchdown celebration of the year."

Kylen Granson caught his first career touchdown pass Sunday in Houston. Granson's grab in the closing seconds of the first half was initially ruled to be short of the goal line, but was called a touchdown on review.

The score gave Indianapolis a 28-10 lead over the Texans en route to their first win of the year.

Because of the ruling on the field, Granson didn't get a chance to celebrate his first score on the field, so he took the celly to Instagram.

It was ruled that Kylen Granson reached the ball past the goal line and the @Colts have put up 28 points in the first half!



📺: #INDvsHOU on FOX⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/KnAEJP3TQs — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Dressed in a "dad sweater" with the ball from his first score swaddled in a blanket, Granson took a series of photos in a newborn-inspired photo shoot with the ball and his girlfriend, Daisy Foko.

"After 3 years of trying... it's finally here," Granson wrote in the post.

The photos drew the attention of his Colts teammates, who took some playful jabs in the comments.

"Come on man," wrote quarterback Anthony Richardson, adding a crying emoji.

"Log off the internet man," tight end Mo Alie-Cox wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Get outta here dawg," wrote tight end Drew Ogletree.

But at least one teammate appreciated the effort.

"Go on ahead (with) this," wrote safety Julian Blackmon, who returned an interception for a touchdown against Minnesota last December.

"We should get the kids together!" Granson replied.

The happy couple also shared how the shoot came to happen with a "behind the scenes" video.

"Dais is a good sport cuz I told her my idea & she immediately grabbed the tripod," Granson wrote.

"I'm always down to clown," Foko replied.