Indianapolis Colts sign WR Isaiah McKenzie

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old played five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2017.

In 80 career games, McKenzie has 141 receptions for 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 47 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, McKenzie played in 15 games for the Bills, starting in eight of them. He caught 42 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He also had nine carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.

McKenzie joins Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin on the Colts' wide receiver team, coached by Reggie Wayne.

On March 17, the Colts signed quarterback Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal.

Minshew reunites with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who the team announced as its next head coach in February.

The 26-year-old started two games at quarterback for the Eagles last season while Jalen Hurts had a shoulder injury.

Minshew also played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his four years in the NFL, Minshew holds an 8-16 career record as starting quarterback, throwing 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in those games.

The team previously announced its decision to let go of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Colts also hold the No. 4 overall pick in next month's NFL draft, and most analysts expect the team to select one of four quarterbacks — 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year C.J. Stroud, strong-armed Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Some even believe Indianapolis may trade up for one of the top three, though the reported deal between the Chicago Bears and quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers for the top overall pick could complicate Indy's plans. The Houston Texans, also a quarterback-needy team, pick second, while the Arizona Cardinals are at No. 3 but already have Kyler Murray signed to a long-term deal.