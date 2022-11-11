3 Colts players ruled out of game against Las Vegas Raiders

Shaquille Leonard, the heart of the Colts defense won't take the field as he battles injuries to his back and ankle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”

Deon Jackson and Jelani Woods are also out.

Leonard has battled multiple injuries this season. He missed the first three games of the season after undergoing back surgery in the offseason. In his first game back against the Tennessee Titans, he suffered a concussion in the second quarter and underwent surgery to fix a broken nose suffered in the same hit.

He returned to play in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

Jackson sustained a knee injury in the game against the New England Patriots, and Woods is out with a shoulder injury.

