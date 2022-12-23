Sam Ehlinger to back up Nick Foles for game against the Chargers

The Colts announced Nick Foles will start at QB for the Monday Night Football game, benching Matt Ryan for a second time this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Ehlinger will be the Colts' backup quarterback for the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement Friday. It comes after the team benched Matt Ryan for a second time this season, making Nick Foles the starting QB.

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.

Saturday has not named a starter for the remainder of the season. When asked why Ryan moved to third on the depth chart behind Ehlinger, Saturday said he wouldn't get into those details.

The team previously said its plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Ehlinger has been with the Colts since the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He's started two games so far this season — the 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders and the 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots.