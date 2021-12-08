Jonathan Taylor wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week — again

The Colts running back rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Texans.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time this season, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been awarded the FedEx Ground Player of the week.

Taylor rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Colts' shutout win against the Houston Texans.

It's the third time Taylor has won the award this season. That ties him with Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals for league leaders.