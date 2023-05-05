Colts rookie minicamp begins

QB Anthony Richardson and Coach Shane Steichen will both speak to media on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts began their rookie minicamp on Friday out on West 56th Street. It's the first chance to get a look at the 12 draftees by the Colts at last week's NFL Draft – as well as the large group of undrafted free agents picked up by the team.

It was a mix of nervous energy and relief to finally get to Indianapolis by the fresh new faces on the Colts.

"I'd say more nervous because going straight from college to the NFL after three years ... it was quick," wide receiver Josh Downs said. "It's a blessing to be out here. It's a little nerve-racking, but I feel like nerves are good for me because I perform better under pressure."

"It's real now," said cornerback Julius Brents, a Warren Central grad drafted in the second round. "Man it's just crazy. It's a blessing ... definitely a blessing just being in my hometown. I just have to work. Nothing is going to be given to you just because I'm from Indy or whatever round I got picked. Now I have to just put the work in and take care of business."

It was a gorgeous day at the Colts Training Facility on Friday for day one of rookie minicamp. Guys from this talented rookie class, like quarterback Anthony Richardson, are looking to make a name for themselves. Downs, who was taken in the third round, is looking to silence critics after falling in last week's NFL draft.

"I'm in the right spot now," Downs said. "I appreciate the Colts organization to the fullest. They don't even know how much I appreciate them. I'm just ready to give it my all for them."

For Brents, this is a dream-turned-reality.

"Circling back to being a young child and loving the Colts – my favorite player growing up was Bob Sanders – just watching Peyton Manning, the greats, and all those guys to now being able to wear the horseshoe on my helmet ... it's kind of surreal," Brents said. "It's sunk in for me now. Now it's time to just get to work."