Indianapolis Colts

Colts receivers gelling with Anthony Richardson

Watch 13Sports director Dave Calabro and sports reporter Dominic Miranda report from Colts Camp day six.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — All the focus has been on Jonathan Taylor's contract situation, but Michael Pittman Jr. is also heading into the final year of his contract. The Wide Receiver isn't worried about an extension, but certainly wouldn't mind one. 

Alec Pierce along with Pittman Jr. and left guard Quenton Nelson also talk about the growth they have seen from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. 

The Colts are off on Friday, and are back at it again both Saturday and Sunday as they gear up for their first preseason game against the Bills in Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 12.

