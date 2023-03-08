Colts receivers gelling with Anthony Richardson

Watch 13Sports director Dave Calabro and sports reporter Dominic Miranda report from Colts Camp day six.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — All the focus has been on Jonathan Taylor's contract situation, but Michael Pittman Jr. is also heading into the final year of his contract. The Wide Receiver isn't worried about an extension, but certainly wouldn't mind one.

Alec Pierce along with Pittman Jr. and left guard Quenton Nelson also talk about the growth they have seen from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Almost everyday…#Colts Anthony Richardson signs autographs…quickly becoming a fan favorite before the season even begins. ⁦@WTHRcom⁩ pic.twitter.com/nt2QLmBh55 — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) August 3, 2023

Quenton Nelson with glowing reviews on Anthony Richardson:



“His voice in the huddle has impressed me a lot. The growth you can see since OTAs, he was obviously in his playbook studying. Really happy with where he’s at right now.” #Colts @WTHRcom — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023