Indianapolis Colts to begin preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will get things started at home for the 2021 season.

The Colts released their preseason schedule Wednesday and will kick things off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. vs. the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts' second and third preseason games will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Here's the full 2021 Indianapolis Colts schedule:



Preseason Week 1: Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m.)

Preseason Week 2: Aug. 21 at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m.)

Preseason Week 3: Aug. 27 at Detroit Lions (7 p.m.)

Week 1: Sept. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m)

Week 2: Sept. 19: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m.)

Week 3: Sept. 26 at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)

Week 4: Oct. 3 at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 6: Oct. 17 vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m.)

Week 7: Oct. 24: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. WTHR)

Week 8: Oct. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)

Week 9: Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets (Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 10: Nov. 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)

Week 11: Nov. 21 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

Week 12: Nov. 28: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Week 13: Dec. 5: at Houston Texans (1 p.m.)

Week 14: Dec. 12 BYE

Week 15: Dec. 18/19: vs. New England Patriots (TBD)

Week 16: Dec. 25: at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m.)

Week 17: Jan. 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.)

Week 18: Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)