Colts owner warns NFL teams about tampering with Andrew Luck

Luck retired abruptly in August 2019 at age 29 with three years left on his contract.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts want other NFL teams to know they consider contacting former quarterback Andrew Luck or his representatives to be tampering.

Team owner Jim Irsay made it clear in a Twitter post late Sunday night following a weekend report from ESPN that the Washington Commanders attempted to find out in 2022 whether the four-time Pro Bowler would consider making a comeback.

Luck retired abruptly in August 2019 at age 29 with three years left on his contract. Irsay even allowed Luck to keep the full $24.8 million in bonus money instead of trying to collect some of that money.

So Irsay responded with a warning.

“If any NFL Team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise — it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” Irsay wrote.

If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise - it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 8, 2023

A message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from the NFL was not immediately returned.

Luck has shown no indication he wants to play again and when he returned to Lucas Oil Stadium for the college football championship game in early 2022, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012 appeared to have slimmed down significantly from his playing weight of 240 pounds.

He's shown no interest in making a comeback even as the Colts spent years searching for Luck's replacement.

Whomever starts this year's season opener will be the seventh different starter in seven years for Indy.