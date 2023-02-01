Colts offer prayers, support to Damar Hamlin after injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts joined their fellow NFL players in offering prayers and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
The NFL reported Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. The second-year player had just made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins when he stood for a moment before falling back to the turf.
Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, the NFL said. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams.
The league suspended the game for the night a little over an hour after Hamlin was injured.
Social media joined in an outpouring of support for Hamlin, including Colts owner Jim Irsay and several members of the Colts team.
"Colts prayers to Damar and his family," Irsay tweeted.
Former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who now plays in Dallas, also tweeted.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)