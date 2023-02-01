Colts offer prayers, support to Damar Hamlin after injury

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed after making a play in Monday night's game in Cincinnati and was reportedly in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts joined their fellow NFL players in offering prayers and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The NFL reported Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. The second-year player had just made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins when he stood for a moment before falling back to the turf.

Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, the NFL said. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams.

The league suspended the game for the night a little over an hour after Hamlin was injured.

Social media joined in an outpouring of support for Hamlin, including Colts owner Jim Irsay and several members of the Colts team.

"Colts prayers to Damar and his family," Irsay tweeted.

This is sad to see. I pray for #DemarHamlin. I also pray for his family, friends and teammates... — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) January 3, 2023

Prayers of up for Damar Hamlin… — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 3, 2023

Praying for my brother Dham🙏🏾💙3️⃣ — Deon Jackson4️⃣ (@deon_jackson4) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Dayo Odeyingbo (@dodeyingbo) January 3, 2023

No way you can think about playing after that man.. Prayers up to D Hamlin 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) January 3, 2023

Lord I send my prayers out to D Hamlin his family, friends, and teammates. I pray God can breathe air into his lungs and revive him. With God all things are possible! 🙏🏾 — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 3, 2023

Just Prayers🙏🏽 — Michael Strachan (@Mike_Playmaker) January 3, 2023

Former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who now plays in Dallas, also tweeted.

WE NEED YOU GOD! PLEASE BE WITH DAMAR PLEASE 🙏🏾 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) January 3, 2023