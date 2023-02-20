Report: Colts expected to hire Jim Bob Cooter as next offensive coordinator

He was previously the offensive assistant for the Colts from 2009 until 2011.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Bob Cooter is expected to return to Indianapolis as the Colts' new offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the news Monday afternoon. Most recently, Cooter was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to that, he was a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles — on the same staff as new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Cooter was a backup quarterback at the University of Tennessee before pursing a coaching career. His first NFL coaching role was in Indy, serving as an offensive assistant from 2009 until 2011.