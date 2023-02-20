x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts expected to hire Jim Bob Cooter as next offensive coordinator

He was previously the offensive assistant for the Colts from 2009 until 2011.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter watches the team's NFL football training camp in Allen Park, Mich.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Bob Cooter is expected to return to Indianapolis as the Colts' new offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the news Monday afternoon. Most recently, Cooter was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to that, he was a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles — on the same staff as new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Cooter was a backup quarterback at the University of Tennessee before pursing a coaching career. His first NFL coaching role was in Indy, serving as an offensive assistant from 2009 until 2011.

He has also been on staff with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

MORE: Interview with Colts head coach Shane Steichen

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shane Steichen secured, now what? | Locked On Colts

Before You Leave, Check This Out