Report: Colts expected to hire Jim Bob Cooter as next offensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Bob Cooter is expected to return to Indianapolis as the Colts' new offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN.
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the news Monday afternoon. Most recently, Cooter was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to that, he was a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles — on the same staff as new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.
Cooter was a backup quarterback at the University of Tennessee before pursing a coaching career. His first NFL coaching role was in Indy, serving as an offensive assistant from 2009 until 2011.
He has also been on staff with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and New York Jets.