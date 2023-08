The Colts are off on Monday and Wednesday, but are back at it again on Tuesday and Thursday this week from Grand Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro and Sports Reporter Dominic Miranda talk about what you should look out for as the Indianapolis Colts approach their first game of the preseason.

Anthony Richardson's impressive weekend, the running back situation and noteworthy defensive players are headlining this week.