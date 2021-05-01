Indianapolis is the next chapter in Kwity Paye's amazing story

The new Colts pass rusher was born in a refugee camp in Guinea before his family moved to the United States.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night saw so many young men see their dreams come true, hearing their names called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

For Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, the moment came around 11 o’clock when the Colts picked him 21st overall. He told 13News he doesn't even remember who made the call, he was just so excited to get it.

Named after his grandfather who couldn’t escape Civil War.

Named by his mother who did — twice.



When Kwity Paye hears his name called, remember this incredible story. @OfficialKwity pic.twitter.com/zlyNn9g0nq — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2021

Paye was born in a refugee camp in Guinea after his mom fled Liberia during that country's civil war. When he was just a baby, they moved to Rhode Island where his football journey began. Kwity promised his mom he’d get a scholarship and he did - to Michigan. Then he promised her she eventually wouldn’t have to work again.

And after last night, he says she is retired.

"It means everything. That was my goal my whole life growing up, just seeing how hard she worked. That’s what made me work harder, so being able to tell her she’s done means a lot," Paye said.

