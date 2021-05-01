Indianapolis is the next chapter in Kwity Paye's amazing story

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night saw so many young men see their dreams come true, hearing their names called in the first round of the NFL Draft.
For Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, the moment came around 11 o’clock when the Colts picked him 21st overall. He told 13News he doesn't even remember who made the call, he was just so excited to get it.
Paye was born in a refugee camp in Guinea after his mom fled Liberia during that country's civil war. When he was just a baby, they moved to Rhode Island where his football journey began. Kwity promised his mom he’d get a scholarship and he did - to Michigan. Then he promised her she eventually wouldn’t have to work again.
And after last night, he says she is retired.
"It means everything. That was my goal my whole life growing up, just seeing how hard she worked. That’s what made me work harder, so being able to tell her she’s done means a lot," Paye said.
"I’ve made some pretty easy picks where you just knew and you pull the card and it was an easy pull. Pulling the card of Kwity Paye was very easy," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said late Thursday. "Stands for everything we want to stand for. He’s in a position that we all know is important at defensive end. We think he’s got really big upside. We think he’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to add to our front. He’s got an unbelievable story and I just feel very fortunate tonight."