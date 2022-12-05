NFL schedule release: Here's when the Colts will play their first home game of the 2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 to open the home season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will open the 2022 season with a pair of road games before finally returning home to Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the full schedule will be released later Thursday, the Colts announced their home opener will be in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff for the Sept. 25 game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The NFL will release the full regular season schedule Thursday at 8 p.m., giving Colts fans their first look at the upcoming slate. Some pieces are falling into place early, as teams announced their home openers at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Colts will open the season against a pair of AFC South rivals. Indianapolis travels to Houston to face the Texans at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11. They then play at Jacksonville in Week 2 on Sept. 18 before coming home to Lucas Oil Stadium.

The league and it's broadcast partners had announced dates and time sfor several games over the past couple weeks, but none of them involved Indianapolis.

The Colts will play eight home games at Lucas Oil Stadium, but will be on the road for nine games, due to the imbalance since the schedule moved to 17 games last season.

There is a distinct possibility Indianapolis will play a game on Christmas Day, which falls on a Sunday, for the second straight year. Last year, the Colts traveled to Arizona and beat the Cardinals 22-16 on Christmas.

The Colts are looking to make a return to the playoffs after a disappointing end to the 2021 season, losing to the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars in the final game of the year, when a win would have clinched a spot in the postseason.