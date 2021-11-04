3 keys to a Colts win over the Jets

13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum lists the three things the Colts can do to get an important win over New York Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis returns to primetime Thursday as the Colts face the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for tonight's game and lists three keys to a Colts win over the Jets:

1. Put pressure on Jets quarterback Mike White. He's making just his second career start Thursday. Even though he's coming off a historic performance last week, throwing for over 400 yards in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he's still an inexperienced quarterback. His success last week came from dinking and dunking down the field. Darius Leonard said it this week, they have to find a way to make White hold the ball longer and force him to throw downfield.

If they can do that, the Colts defense can go to work. Indianapolis is tied for first in the league with 18 takeaways.

2. Primetime players make primetime plays. The Colts have the offensive weapons in Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman. Both second-year players have been great in primetime this season. They're not scared of the lights.

Taylor was just named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October for a reason - he's a beat. Pittman has four touchdowns in the last four games.

Let them go crazy.