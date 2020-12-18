Colts set attendance limit of 10,000 fans for Jan. 3 game

The Colts will finish the regular season against AFC South rival Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS — Attendance will again be limited to 10,000 fans at the Indianapolis Colts' final home game of the regular season.

The team announced the attendance cap Thursday for the Jan. 3 game against AFC South rival Jacksonville. Single-game tickets for the contest will go on sale Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. on the Colts website and through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will again be sold in pods to help keep distance between unrelated groups of fans. The team has outlined other health and safety protocols on their website, including requirements for fans and employees of Lucas Oil Stadium.

A maximum of 10,000 fans will also be in attendance for the Colts' game Sunday, Dec. 20 against Houston. The Colts allowed just 2,500 fans into the stadium for their first home game of the season against Minnesota and as many as 12,500 fans in for four other games. The maximum attendance for the Houston game had been set at 12,500 before it was reduced to 10,000 earlier this week.

The Colts said they set the attendance cap based on discussions with the Marion County Health Department to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.