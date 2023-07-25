Colts look forward to clean slate as training camp begins

General Manager Chris Ballard spoke with media ahead of training camp to answer the most pressing questions as another football in Indianapolis sits on the horizon.

WESTFIELD, Ind — Grand Park Sports Campus was buzzing on a humid Tuesday morning in Westfield.

Indianapolis Colts players reported as training camp is set to begin on Wednesday. Football season is right around the corner, and the Colts have no shortage of storylines heading into the 2023 campaign. All eyes are on the development of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor's contract situation and the health of star linebacker Shaq Leonard.

General Manager Chris Ballard spoke with media ahead of training camp to answer the most pressing questions as another football in Indianapolis sits on the horizon.

Looming large as we approach this Colts season is Jonathan Taylor's contract situation. As the star running back heads into the final year of his rookie deal, the running back position across the NFL have seen a devaluation of the position. Notable running backs in similar situations include Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry.

Ballard initially didn't want to get into contract negotiation talks on Tuesday, but noted Taylor did report to training camp. Late Tuesday evening, the franchise announced that Taylor was placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list after missing OTAs due to an ankle injury. Understandable given his battle with that very ankle injury a season ago, albeit suspicious, nonetheless, with an ongoing contract negotiation.

Ballard said the two had long, productive talks in May and June and expects more to come.

"The market is what the market is, but saying that, you pay good players. You pay guys that are going to help you win regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan," Ballard said. "Unfortunately, we didn't have a great season as a team, and he's coming off of the injury. Jonathan's a great player and he's a great person. So, I think that will play out over time and work out the way it should either way."

Speaking of injuries, Ballard began Tuesday's press conference by addressing injured Colts players. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis and rookie tight end Will Mallory will begin on the PUP list coming back from knee and foot injuries respectively. Ballard did mention those two players at Tuesday morning's press conference. Taylor's involvement on the list didn't come until the evening.

The bulk of the focus, however, is on star linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Leonard only played three games last season coming off of back surgery, among other lingering injuries. Ballard said Tuesday that he passed his physical, but that doesn't mean he will be back participating in full contact quite yet. Leonard will be out practicing individually and building his endurance back up. Both Ballard and fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin are confident that Leonard will be back slowly but surely.

"He has worked extremely hard. There's really no timeline on exactly when he'll be completely cleared for contact, but it's good to get him back out there," Ballard said. "Just his presence back on the team, back out in drill work is important for us."

"I know he's doing everything he can to get back," Franklin echoed. "To be honest, I've watched this dude not do any OTAs, not do any training camp, and then lead the NFL in turnovers so, I mean, wouldn't be the first time. He's a special player so once he steps on that field, we all know what it is."

Regarding the quarterback position, the rookie Richardson is on everyone's radar. Ballard noted that he had a really good offseason, and he's looking forward to seeing him compete with Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger.

"Tomorrow is his first day, and now we're rolling. He's in good hands, he's done the work, he's a great kid, but he's young. There's going to be some up and down moments in camp. There's going to be some up and down moments when he eventually plays, but that's part of the process of growing and learning and playing any position in this league," Ballard said.

"When you draft a quarterback high, he's automatically stamped as the savior before he's ever played a down. Him and I have had long talks about being able to handle the highs and lows of the position because you have to," Ballard explained. "You have to be able to handle the good and the bad and take both in stride."

When exactly Colts fans can expect to see Richardson under center remains to be determined. Ballard wants to work together with the front office and coaching staff to ensure the fourth overall pick is truly ready when he takes over.

"I'll lean heavily on our coaching staff, on what they think, and what they think he can handle, and what he's ready for, and then, eventually he'll play," Ballard said. "But, until he's ready, we'll make that determination and when the coaching staff thinks he's ready to go then we'll play him."