Colts look for fresh start in Saturday's debut in Las Vegas

After a whirlwind week that included hiring a former player to his first NFL head coaching job, Indianapolis will try to right the ship in Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Indianapolis Colts are hoping a new head coach and maybe Lady Luck will help get them back in the win column Sunday in Las Vegas.

Former Colts great Jeff Saturday was named head coach on Monday after the team fired Frank Reich. The move came a day after a 26-3 loss in New England, Indianapolis' third loss in a row. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times by the Patriots and the offense totaled just 121 yards in the loss.

The Colts will again be without linebacker Shaq Leonard, who has suffered a series of injuries this season. He returned for the Week 8 game against Washington, but injured his knee during the New England loss and was ruled out of Sunday's game on Friday.