Report: Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has season-ending back surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is out for the season after having back surgery Tuesday morning, according to the NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport tweeted the news Tuesday at 1:34 p.m., citing an unnamed source.

"Leonard is on Injured Reserve, and the hope is the procedure fixes his issue for good," Rapoport tweeted.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker missed all of the Colts' off-season activities with an ankle injury that bothered him since his rookie season. He had back surgery in June to alleviate the ankle pain.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and the Colts' first three regular-season games, even though he was a full participant at practice most of September.

Leonard returned in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans but left the game in the second quarter after colliding with one of his teammates on a Tennessee touchdown.

Leonard stayed on the ground for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room, where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion.

