Colts guard Quenton Nelson among 4 players taken off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts have taken four players off its Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have all been cleared to play.

This is good news for the team as Sunday's game has playoff implications. Plus, it's still unclear if quarterback Carson Wentz will be cleared to play.

The Colts placed quarterback Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, but he still hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game.

We have activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:



G Mark Glowinski, G Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and TE Farrod Green (practice squad). — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 29, 2021

Hours after Wentz was put on the list, an announcement was made, saying the NFL had revised its protocols in accordance with the CDC's new quarantine guidelines, which reduces isolation times from 10 days to five for people who are asymptomatic. Under these new guidelines, Wentz could possibly play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Colts coach Frank Reich spoke to the media Wednesday and said if Wentz clears protocol, he will play Sunday. Reich also said rookie Sam Ehlinger is the starter and will prepare for it all week but make adjustments, if necessary.

Nine players remain on the Colts' Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, including 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15. Also on the list are wide receiver Zach Pascal and running back Marlon Mack.

Leonard was among the seven players announced to represent the Colts in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Kenny Moore II, long snapper Luke Rhodes and running back Jonathan Taylor were also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. No other team had more than six players named to the lineup this year.

Last week, the Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

They earned the road win despite missing Leonard and four starting offensive linemen. The Colts have won three straight and six of their past seven.