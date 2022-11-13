Colts-Raiders Game Blog: Short-handed Raiders face unknowns against Colts

Las Vegas hosts Indianapolis on Sunday. Both teams have losing records and desperately need to win.

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders had no video or scouting reports this week to prepare for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Until Monday, he was an ESPN analyst.

The unorthodox move by the Colts to hire Saturday after firing Frank Reich has forced the Raiders — already down two key weapons with tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow going on injured reserve Thursday — to head into Sunday's game in Las Vegas largely in the dark.

"I would assume that they're going to let the coaches that have been there to coach," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. "And the scheme isn't going to dramatically change on offense, defense or in the kicking game. And we talked (Wednesday) morning, they're going to be ready to go because Jeff will have them ready to go."

One of the coaches on the Colts' staff is defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who served in the same role in Las Vegas last year, so there is some familiarity. But it works both ways because Bradley has insight on how to defend the Raiders' offense, though he noted the system and some of the personnel has changed.

No matter who's in charge, both teams find themselves in similar positions.

The Raiders are 2-6 and in last in the AFC West, a far cry from the team that made the playoffs last season.

Indianapolis is in second in the AFC South, but the Colts are 3-5-1 and have lost three consecutive games, prompting a slew of changes. In addition to firing Reich, the club dismissed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo.

4 p.m. - The Colts will again be without linebacker Shaq Leonard, who has suffered a series of injuries this season. He returned for the Week 8 game against Washington, but injured his knee during the New England loss and was ruled out of Sunday's game on Friday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed the Patriots game with an ankle injury, but participated in practice this week.