Colts' Moore wants to shed 'nickel' label, get new contract

Kenny Moore II says his play on the field shows he's a cornerback and wants to be paid like one.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was on the practice field Wednesday as the team began its minicamp, but he was just there as a spectator.

Moore sat out the practice as a precaution after tweaking something earlier. He sat out the Colts voluntary OTAs, but came to the mandatory minicamp to avoid being fined. There is talk that he may sit out training camp to try to get a new contract.

"We all know there's a business side to it. You guys already know how I feel about this city, this team, this community," Moore said Wednesday.

Gearing up for what would be his sixth NFL season, all in Indianapolis, Moore is slated to make $6 million this year and $8 million next season, but feels like his value has gone up since he signed his current contract in 2019.

Part of Moore's frustration comes from the label that he's a "nickel cornerback," but he wants to make it clear his work on the field shows he's simply a cornerback.

"As far as my play, I don't like the whole nickel/slot corner thing. I'm a corner at the end of the day. You guys watch the same games that we play," Moore said.

Moore has 14 interceptions in five seasons in Indianapolis, including a 29-yard pick-six against Detroit on Nov. 1, 2020. He has recorded 295 tackles for the Colts, including seven sacks.

"Sooner or later, every player will come to grips of everything that's going on as far as value. At the end of the day, I want to play football," Moore said.