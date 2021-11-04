Colts RB Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Jonathan Taylor had six rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in October.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL named Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

In October, Taylor had six rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. He had 79 carries for 478 yards, an average of 6.1 yards per carry. He also had 13 receptions for 195 yards.

Taylor led the NFL in scrimmage yards and rushing average in Weeks 4-8, while ranking in the top two in overall touchdowns (tied for first), rushing yards (second) and rushing touchdowns (tied for second). He was the only player in the league to have at least 100 scrimmage yards in all five games.

Taylor had at least one rushing touchdown in each game in October and had 100 rushing yards three times (tied for the most in the league in October).

This is the first time Taylor earned Player of the Month honors and was previously named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in December 2020.

The last Colts player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month was former quarterback Andrew Luck in November 2018.

The Colts (3-5) host the New York Jets (2-5) Thursday, Nov. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.