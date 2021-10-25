Colts' Taylor nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week - again

Jonathan Taylor is nominated for the weekly award that he also won in Week 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is looking to defend his FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

Taylor ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' rain-soaked 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. He's now rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Each week, FedEx makes a $2,000 donation to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the winning player's name. The money goes toward need-based scholarships for HBCU students.

Taylor is trying to repeat as the winner of the award, claiming the fan vote in Week 6 for his 145-yard, two touchdown performance in a 31-3 rout over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He's going up against Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson and Damien Harris of the New England Patriots for the Week 7 honors.