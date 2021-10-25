x
Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Taylor nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week - again

Jonathan Taylor is nominated for the weekly award that he also won in Week 6.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, left, runs in front of San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is looking to defend his FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. 

Taylor ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' rain-soaked 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. He's now rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns on the season. 

Each week, FedEx makes a $2,000 donation to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the winning player's name. The money goes toward need-based scholarships for HBCU students.

Taylor is trying to repeat as the winner of the award, claiming the fan vote in Week 6 for his 145-yard, two touchdown performance in a 31-3 rout over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He's going up against Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson and Damien Harris of the New England Patriots for the Week 7 honors.

Fans can place their vote for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week here.

