Colts waive QB Eason, move WR Campbell to injured reserve

Rookie Sam Ehlinger was taken off of the Injured Reserve list in a series of moves by the Colts Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves Tuesday ahead of their Sunday night game in San Francisco.

The Colts waived backup quarterback Jacob Eason as they activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from the Injured Reserve list. The team also placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve and elevated kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster.

Defensive tackle Chris Williams was also waived on Tuesday.

Eason, a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played one game in two seasons in Indianapolis. Ehlinger was drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft, but has been on the Injured Reserve list since Sept. 2. The rookie out of the University of Texas sprained his knee in the first half of the Colts' final preseason game in Detroit Aug. 27.

The team's unofficial depth chart lists Brett Hundley as the backup to starting quarterback Carson Wentz, with Ehlinger as the third-string signal-caller for Sunday's game with the 49ers.

Badgley, who was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2018, has made 53-of-67 field goal attempts in his four-year career, which has included stops in Indianapolis, Tennessee and with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is 1-of-2 for the Colts this season, including a 41-yard field goal in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He replaces Rodrigo Blankenship, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury this week. The Colts' regular kicker will have to sit out at least three games.

Campbell, who caught his second career touchdown pass in Sunday's win, will miss time with what head coach Frank Reich called a "significant" foot injury. The wide receiver's 51-yard reception from Wentz opened the scoring in the 31-3 victory.

Carson Wentz ➡️ Parris Campbell. A beauty.



1st touchdown for @PCampbell21 since September 15, 2019. Been a long time coming. And it was a 51-yard bomb 💨



pic.twitter.com/RQxL5STta4 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 17, 2021

The former second-round draft pick has caught 34 passes for 360 yards in three seasons with Indianapolis.

Williams had one tackle in four games with the Colts this season after spending the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.