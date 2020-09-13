Colts-Jaguars game blog: Reich takes a knee, Colts up 14-7 early

Follow the Colts progress in their season opener at Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Indianapolis Colts open the 2020 NFL season at Jacksonville against the Jaguars. The game will feature two new key players with quarterback Philip Rivers joining the Colts and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner making their Colts debuts.

2:00 p.m. Marlon Mack was tackled for a three yard loss to start the next Colts drive. Parris Campbell caught a 17 yard pass to pick up a first down.

Marlon Mack caught a short pass two plays later but left the field with a limp after holding his right ankle.

Rivers found T.Y. Hilton on 3rd and 7 to get another first down.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor caught a screen pass and took the ball inside the five yard line for a 1st and Goal. On 2nd and Goal, Jacoby Brissett came onto the field but was tackled at the 8 yard line.

Nyheim Hines caught a screen pass and scored his second touchdown of the day to make it 14-7 Colts with 4:45 left in the first half.

1:47 p.m. Jacksonville wasn't able to convert a 3rd and 7 on the first play of the second quarter.

The Colts took over on their 15 yard line. A 20 yard pass to T.Y. Hilton setup a first down but an incomplete pass and another completion for no gain created a 3rd and 10. Rivers tried to find a well-covered Hilton for the 1st down, but the pass was picked off by CJ Henderson.

The Jaguars took over on the Colts 28 yard line. James Robinson carried the ball inside the 10 to setup 1st and Goal for Jacksonville. Gardener Minshew found DJ Chark for a 6 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 10:42 left in the first half.

1:36 p.m. The Jacksonville drive got into a 3rd and 5 from the Jaguars 20 yard line. But a Gardner Minshew pass to DJ Chark converted a first down.

Denico Autry sacked Minshew on the next play for a loss of 8 yards. An 11 yard Minshew run ended the 1st quarter with the Colts leading 7-0.

1:28 p.m. A few Rivers pass completions to Parris Campbell and rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and an 18 yard Marlon Mack run had the Colts quickly back in scoring range. The Colts fought to a 4th and 1 at the Jacksonville 4 yard line but the Nyheim Hines inside run was stuffed and the Colts turned the ball over on downs. The Colts still lead 7-0 with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

1:18 p.m. The Colts special teams group stopped the kick off return at the 13 yard line. A series of Jacksonville runs by James Robinson picked up two first downs to start the drive.

A face mask personal foul against the Jaguars setup a 1st and 25, negating another first down run by Robinson. The Colts stopped the drive and lead the Jaguars 7-0 with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

1:08 p.m. The Colts received the opening kickoff and marched down the field and quickly scored a touchdown on a Nyheim Hines run for a very quick 7-0 lead over Jacksonville less than 4 minutes into the game.

That’s was too easy! Great balanced start by the @Colts 7-0. Opening drive @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

1:02 p.m. All Colts players stood up for the national anthem but head coach Frank Reich took a knee before the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars were not on the field for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The @colts coach Frank Reich kneels during the National Anthem while the players stand. Powerful statement. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

The Colts put out a statement about racial equality on Twitter saying they will not be silent, neutral or passive.

We will not be passive. pic.twitter.com/TB7IjMpoYs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 13, 2020

12:55 p.m. The Colts are getting loose.

12:32 p.m. Philip Rivers is warming up for his first game with the Colts.

12:00 p.m. The Colts are listing five players as inactive for today's game:

QB Jacob Eason

S Julian Blackmon

DT Eli Ankou

WR Dezmon Patmon

TE Noah Togiai

The league is reporting no players or coaches tested positive in the latest round of COVID-19 screens, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Source: All players and coaches passed their COVID-19 tests on Saturday morning and should be good to go today for Week 1, pending the stadium health check. More positive news for the NFL and NFLPA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

11:30 a.m. The weather forecast for Jacksonville for today's 1 p.m. kickoff looks rough, according to 13News meteorologist Lindsey Monroe. Tropical Storm Sally is moving up the west coast of Florida, and might bring rain and possibly storms to Jacksonville on Florida's east coast during the game.