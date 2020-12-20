GAME BLOG: Colts lead Texans 14-7 late in second quarter

Indianapolis is tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South, but the Titans currently hold the tiebreaker.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are hosting a key AFC South matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium as their march to the playoffs and a possible division title continues.

The Colts enter the day at 9-4, tied with Tennessee atop the division. The teams split their season series, but the Titans hold an advantage in the first tiebreaker, with a 4-1 record against AFC South opponents, compared to the Colts' 2-2 mark. Divisional record is the second tiebreaker to crown the AFC South champion.

2:08 p.m. - After an incomplete pass to tight end Trey Burton, Houston takes over possession at their own 19-yard line with 1:43 remaining in the half. The Texans still have all three of their timeouts, as do the Colts.

2:05 p.m. - The Colts are facing a third-and-6 from their own 34-yard line when the game resumes after the two-minute warning in the first half.

1:59 p.m. - Houston cut the Colts lead in half on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Chad Hansen late in the second quarter.

Hansen ran a crossing route and was wide open down the left sideline for the score to bring the Texans within 14-7 with 3:46 to play in the half.

1:50 p.m. - The Colts were finally stopped by the Texans defense, bringing Rigoberto Sanchez on to punt from the Indianapolis 35. His 44-yard punt was fair caught at the Houston 21-yard line.

Sanchez is playing in his first game in nearly three weeks after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

1:46 p.m. - The Texans moved the ball just across midfield, but the Colts defense forced another punt, taking over at their own 9-yard line following a punt.

1:36 p.m. - End of first quarter: Indianapolis 14, Houston 0

1:30 p.m. - Indianapolis wasted no time getting back in the end zone.

Philip Rivers completed three passes in the four-play drive, including a pair to Zach Pascal for 26 and 11 yards and a touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Pascal has three catches for 50 yards late in the first quarter.

1:25 p.m. - The Colts defense again allowed a single first down before stopping the Texans offense. DeForest Buckner again hit Deshaun Watson, who lost the ball as he fell to the ground. Justin Houston recovered the fumble, setting the Colts up in Houston territory.

1:16 p.m. - The Colts get on the board first with an 81-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor to take a 7-0 lead.

Jonathan Taylor is a bad, bad dude.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/EIUWdnv7WN — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2020

Taylor ran for 24 yards and caught a 7-yard pass on the drive and Philip Rivers was 4-of-5 passing for 34 yards, including two completions to tight end Jack Doyle. Nyheim Hines had a 23-yard run deep into Houston territory.

1:10 p.m. - Indianapolis started their first series on offense at their own 19-yard line after a Nyheim Hines punt return.

1:05 p.m. - The Colts will go on defense to start the game, kicking off to the Texans to open the contest.

After Houston picked up a first down, DeForest Buckner tripped up Deshaun Watson on third-and-2 to force a punt.

12:50 p.m. - Mo-Alie Cox, Anthony Castonzo and DeForest Buckner, who had all been listed as questionable on the Colts latest injury report, are active for Sunday's game. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez also returns after missing two games following surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Really cool moment. #Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez runs out for introductions, less than 3 weeks after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. pic.twitter.com/UH1mP6iGlP — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 20, 2020