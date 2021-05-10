Colts hosting drive-thru Halloween event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are inviting all kids and families to celebrate Halloween with a special drive-thru event.
The "Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration" is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the south lot at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The event is free and will feature exclusive giveaways to the first 2,000 fans who enter the lot, the chance to virtually meet Colts players and the opportunity to take a photo with Colts mascot Blue.
Attendees are required to stay in their vehicles at all times but are encouraged to remotely open their trunk so staff can load giveaway items. Staff will also be able to pass the items through a vehicle window to an unoccupied seat.
Click here for more information.
