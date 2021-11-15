At 5-5, Colts still in thick of AFC playoff hunt

The quest for the postseason faces a big test for Indianapolis this week at Buffalo.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a win against Jacksonville Sunday, but there is a lot more work left to do.

The Colts are 5-5, but remain squarely in the playoff hunt in the AFC. According to the website fivethirtyeight.com, Indianapolis currently has a 46% chance at making the playoffs, the seventh-best odds among teams in the conference.

Head coach Frank Reich likes his team's odds right now.

"There's a lot of good teams in the AFC, but no one's just taken over, why can't it be us? Why can't the Indianapolis Colts take over right now? That's our mindset. Why can't we take over?" Reich said. "If we're going to do it, we got to prove it this week in Buffalo against a very good football team, so that will be fun."