Colts rally past Lions to finish perfect preseason

Indianapolis trailed 17-9 in the third quarter before coming back for a 27-17 win in Detroit.

DETROIT — The Indianapolis Colts finished off a perfect preseason with a comeback win in Detroit Friday night.

Trailing 17-9 midway through the third quarter, Indianapolis scored the last 18 points of the game to get the 27-17 win over the Lions.

Jacob Eason got the start at quarterback for the Colts, completing 10 of 14 passes for 74 yards before giving way to rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger connected on all three of his attempts, including a 60-yard pass to Dezmon Patmon in the second quarter, but left the game with a knee injury after just one series.

Ehlinger and Eason have been in competition to potentially start the Colts season opener in two weeks as starting quarterback Carson Wentz recovers from foot surgery.

Brett Hundley led the Colts offense for the entire second half, throwing an interception on his first series before mounting the comeback. He threw for 52 yards on 6 of 12 passing, including a touchdown to Deon Jackson.

Jackson also had a 42-yard rushing touchdown for Indianapolis and ran for 81 yards on the game. Patmon led the receiving corps with 64 yards on two catches. Mike Strachan caught five passes for the Colts.

Rodrigo Blankenship was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and made the lone extra point he attempted.