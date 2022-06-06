Colts coaches join Habitat for Humanity to build family's home

The Indianapolis Colts staff got some community work in before mini camp starts this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts get back to work at mini camp this week, but first, the coaching staff was out putting hammer to nail for a good cause on Monday.

As the sun rose, the Colts teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to get to work building a new home for Jay Harris, who was also busy hammering away at the Colts complex on West 56th Street.

"Can you believe it? Look, I can't believe it," Harris said.

Coach Frank Reich helped.

"Being able to get out here as a team, kind of put together a home, that's what we do. It's about building your community, building a team, building a family, everybody do their part," Reich said.

But Reich admits he's not the best handyman around his own home.

"I'm not too ashamed to say that. Actually, my dad, he kind of did this stuff for a living, but that gene didn't pass down to me," the coach said.

But no worries, the coaches were supervised by contractors who build for a living.

General manager Chris Ballard also admitted he has more desire than skill, but it's a team effort.

"Giving back to the community is very important, so we do a bunch. To be able to help the Harris family build their house. This has been gone for a couple years because of COVID and it's nice for us all to get back out here and make a difference in Habitat for Humanity, it's a great project."

Under the program, Harris has spent the past two years taking classes learning about home ownership. She'll have to put in over 300 hours of sweat equity to make her dream come true.

"I thought I would never see this day or have the opportunity to even own my own home. Habitat has given me that opportunity. I'm not doing it for me, I'm doing it for my children, to let them see there's a possibility and whatever you dream of and believe in, it can happen."

One swing, one nail and one wall at a time, Harris and her two children will celebrate a very special Christmas this year in their brand new home.