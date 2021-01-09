Colts GM talks COVID, roster cuts and Hilton's surgery

Chris Ballard said Wednesday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss at least three games after undergoing neck surgery.

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after teams around the NFL cut their rosters down to 53, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the media.

“This is never easy when you’re letting go of guys that have worked, done what you’ve asked them to do, and you have to move on,” Ballard said. “But it’s a part of what we do. I think we’re still going to be pretty fluid here for a few days with the roster because we’re always looking, but we like where we’re at. I like where we’re going, we’ve got work to do.”

Ballard also talked about the Colts current COVID-19 situation. Earlier this week, quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to multiple reports, they are all close contacts of someone with the virus. Last week, all-pro guard Quenton Nelson was added to the list as a close contact as well.

Several key players on the Colts roster remain unvaccinated. Ballard, who said he and head coach Frank Reich are both in favor of the vaccine, supports his guys and the decision they ultimately make.

“Look, I could beat my head against the wall. I could go in there and raise all kinds of hell and go off and it’s just not how we roll, man. I believe in our guys. I believe in what they stand for and I’ll stand by them. We’ll continue to work on the vaccinations. It’s not like we’re done. It’s not like we’re done educating. And they know the importance of team,” said Ballard. “But they understand that they have to take care of the protocols at hand and they have to live by them and we’ll do that at the best of the ability we can do it.”

Ballard would not share the percentage of the team that is vaccinated. He added the trio of Wentz, Kelly and Pascal will “be back soon”. Wentz has missed significant time between his foot injury and being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ballard did not commit to the quarterback being the starter against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

“He’s making really good progress. He’s out right now, so this was a week that he was going to start getting 11-on-11 work, but when he gets back we’ll continue to monitor where he’s at. But he’s making really good progress," Ballard said.

As for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Ballard revealed the 31-year-old had surgery this week for a neck injury. He said it was not a major procedure but did provide Hilton with instant relief. They are placing Hilton on the injured reserve list, which means he will miss at least three games to start the season.