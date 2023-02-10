'Kelly bros' come home: Colts center, wife announce birth of twins 2 years after tragic loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Two new members of the Indianapolis Colts family are home after spending their first months in the hospital.
Colts center Ryan Kelly announced his wife Emma gave birth to twin sons June 27. Each of the baby boys weighed two pounds when they were born at 27 weeks.
The twins, named Duke and Ford, spent three months in the NICU before getting to go home.
Kelly announced the couple's pregnancy on social media on May 26.
Monday, when announcing the birth of his sons, Kelly said Mary Kate, the baby girl the couple lost at 19 weeks, was "looking on from heaven."
The Kellys announced the loss of Mary Kate in a social media post in December 2021. The heartbreaking announcement was met with support from not only Kelly's Indianapolis teammates, but from players and coaches across the NFL.