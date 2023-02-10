'Kelly bros' come home: Colts center, wife announce birth of twins 2 years after tragic loss

Colts center Ryan Kelly announced his wife Emma gave birth to twin sons June 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two new members of the Indianapolis Colts family are home after spending their first months in the hospital.

Colts center Ryan Kelly announced his wife Emma gave birth to twin sons June 27. Each of the baby boys weighed two pounds when they were born at 27 weeks.

The twins, named Duke and Ford, spent three months in the NICU before getting to go home.

Kelly announced the couple's pregnancy on social media on May 26.

Monday, when announcing the birth of his sons, Kelly said Mary Kate, the baby girl the couple lost at 19 weeks, was "looking on from heaven."

Kelly bros decided to make an entrance at 27 weeks. 3 months in the NICU, but they’re finally home. Thankful for our St.Thomas Midtown doctors and nurses! In the darkest days we believed God would deliver for us and he did. MK looking on from heaven. We are blessed - Kelly Fam pic.twitter.com/Fmj8TEzBu9 — Ryan Kelly (@ryan_kelly70) October 2, 2023