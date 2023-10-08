Colts to start rookie QB Anthony Richardson in 1st preseason game

Anthony Richardson told media members he found out the news "a few minutes before practice" Thursday at Grand Park Events Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have selected rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to take the opening snaps in Saturday's first preseason game.

“First NFL experience, just trying to get a victory and showcase my talents," Richardson said on the news.

The Colts travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.

Anthony Richardson said he found out a few minutes before practice that he would take the first snaps against Buffalo on Saturday. Says he’s excited to get his first NFL action. #Colts @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/DDKkXya0PC — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 10, 2023

On Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen and linebacker Zaire Franklin talked about how much more comfortable Richardson has looked in the pocket and how encouraging it is to see his growth.

"He's starting to find his rhythm and the version of his game at this level," Franklin said on day eight of Colts training camp. "I think he can be special, for sure."

Wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr., as well as left guard Quenton Nelson, also talked about the growth they have seen from Richardson.

“His voice in the huddle has impressed me a lot," Nelson said. "The growth you can see since (organized team activities), he was obviously in his playbook studying. Really happy with where he’s at right now.”

When the Colts host Jacksonville on Sept. 10, it will be the seventh straight season Indy has had a new opening day starter behind center Ryan Kelly. Perhaps, as was the case in 2012 with Andrew Luck, Richardson can usher in a new era of stability after signing a four-year, fully guaranteed $34 million contract Monday.

He earned the title of most athletic quarterback in NFL scouting combine history with an incredible workout on what will now be his new home turf, Lucas Oil Stadium, and it didn't take Richardson's new teammates long to become believers, too.

“When I first saw him, I'm like this dude looks like a running back, a quarterback, an elite receiver," Pittman said. “He looks like he can do it all. And like his arm, he'll just flick his wrist and it goes 80 yards.”

The 21-year-old rookie, dubbed the new face of Indy's franchise, enters the league after going 6-7 as Florida's starter and completing only 53.8% of his throws in his one and only season as the Gators' top quarterback.