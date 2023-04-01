Wayne, Freeney among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne is a finalist for the fourth straight year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne is once again one step away from the Hall of Fame.

The former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was announced as one of 15 finalists for induction into the hall Wednesday night. It's the fourth straight year Wayne has reached the final round of voting before induction to Canton.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Wayne had 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns as a player from 2001 to 2014 — all for the Colts.

He was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018. He is currently a member of the Colts' coaching staff.

"Ok. So 4th times a charm... Right? #HOFFINALIST," Wayne tweeted after the announcement.

First-time semifinalist Dwight Freeney, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was also named a finalist.

Freeney spent most of his 16-year career in Indianapolis, where his speed off the edge and dominant spin move led to 125 1/2 career sacks. He anchored a defense that complemented a high-powered offense led by Peyton Manning and helped the Colts win the Super Bowl following the 2006 season.

Robert Mathis, the only player with more career sacks as a Colt than Freeney, did not make the cut as a finalist.

Andre Johnson, a wide receiver who starred for the Houston Texans before playing one season in Indianapolis, was also named a finalist. Johnson is second in NFL history with three seasons of over 1,500 yards receiving.

He caught 41 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts in 2015.

The 12 other modern-era finalists include Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson.

The committee will also consider former Chargers and Cardinals coach Don Coryell in the coaching category and three senior candidates: Super Bowl V MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

The finalists were revealed live Wednesday night on NFL Network.

The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.