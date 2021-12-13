Colts move into playoff race without playing a game this week

Indianapolis would be one of the wild card teams if the season ended today - which it obviously doesn't.

The Indianapolis Colts were on a bye this week, but it didn't matter as far as the AFC playoff picture is concerned.

The Colts were among the last group of teams to get their week off this season and as they watched Sunday's games unfold, their playoff stock kept rising. They are now the sixth seed in the AFC and would hold one of the wild card spots if the season ended today.

Indy's jump hinged on two thrilling late afternoon contests that were decided in overtime. Moments after San Francisco blew a two-score lead in Cincinnati, fell behind in overtime, then scored the game-winning touchdown (which had to be determined by video review), the Buffalo Bills had their own comeback hopes thwarted in overtime by longtime nemesis Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals and Bills losses helped the Colts move up three spots and into the field of seven playoff teams, all without playing a single down.

The Colts (7-6) have four games left and while they still have a chance to win the AFC South, a pair of early season losses to division-leading Tennessee (9-4) means the Colts' playoff hopes are likely going to be via wild card.

Indianapolis currently leads five teams with a 7-6 record through Week 14, including Buffalo, which holds the third and final wild card spot at the moment, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Denver. Two teams are at 8-5 – the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens, who currently lead a crowded AFC North race, despite a loss in Cleveland on Sunday.

With four games left to play, the playoff scenarios are likely to shuffle wildly from week to week, so taking care of business on the field is the utmost priority for the Colts.

"We're not focused on where we stand among other teams, we just want to win. You know the old saying, 'Go 1-0 each week,'" said cornerback Kenny Moore II. "However way we fall into this whole dance, we just want to get in and the way that we get in is winning each week, but you know, no week matters like this week right here."

The Colts will get an early shot at bolstering their playoff position Saturday night when they host the New England Patriots, who currently hold the top seed in the AFC playoff race.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

AFC playoff standings (through Week 14)

1. New England (9-4, AFC East leader)

2. Tennessee (9-4, AFC South leader)

3. Kansas City (9-4, AFC West leader)

4. Baltimore (8-5, AFC North leader)

5. L.A. Chargers (8-5, wild card)

6. Indianapolis (7-6, wild card)

7. Buffalo (7-6, wild card)

In the hunt

8. Cleveland (7-6)

9. Cincinnati (7-6)

10. Denver (7-6)

11. Pittsburgh (6-6-1)

12. Las Vegas (6-7)

13. Miami (6-7)