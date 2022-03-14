Reggie Wayne to coach Colts wide receivers

The six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion will be the the coach of the wide receivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have added seven people to its coaching staff, including Reggie Wayne, one of the most successful wide receivers in franchise history.

Here are the new additions to the Colts' coaching staff:

Brian Bratton — offensive quality control coach

Cato June — assistant linebackers coach (drafted by the Colts in 2003 and played four seasons for the team)

Ron Milus — defensive backs coach

Mike Mitchell — assistant defensive backs coach (played for the Colts in 2018)

Nate Ollie — defensive line coach

Richard Smith — linebackers coach

Wayne — wide receivers coach (drafted by the Colts in 2001 and played 14 seasons for the team)

Also, Tyler Boyles has been named offensive quality control coach/assistant to the head coach, Parks Frazier is now the pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach and Matt Raich will be assistant defensive line coach.

In February, Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, was bypassed for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third time when the hall listed its 2022 induction class.

Wayne had 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns as a player from 2001 to 2014 — all for the Colts.

He was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.

