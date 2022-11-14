2023 Colts season tickets on sale

The Colts will play one preseason game and nine regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off an electrifying win against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, next year's Indianapolis Colts season tickets are on sale now.

The team's 2023 schedule will include one preseason game and nine regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to AFC South rivals Houston Texas, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. AFC West and NFC West opponents will be announced at a later date.

Go to Colts.com to purchase tickets. Season ticketholders can take advantage of various benefits, including discounted ticket options compared to purchasing single-game tickets, Colts Pro Shop discounts, and access to preferred game-day parking.

The team is also offering three new benefits for season ticketholders next year: