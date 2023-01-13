'I share your frustration' | Irsay letter to Colts fans promises commitment to winning

Irsay said he appreciates the fans standing with them through the decades with the ups and downs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a letter to fans on Twitter after another disappointing season.

Irsay said the hope was for a division win and a playoff run, but that didn't happen.

"But the bottom line is we failed to live up to the hope and excitement we all felt at the start of the season," Irsay wrote. "I share your frustration. I can't stand losing, and I hate letting down our fans, and we had too much of both last year."

Irsay said the responsibility for making the team better falls on him. He said the team is focused on finding a new head coach and then the draft.