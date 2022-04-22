Here's when we'll learn the Colts' 2022 schedule

We've known who the Colts will play next season for months. Soon, we'll learn when they will play them.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The schedule for the upcoming NFL season will be released in less than three weeks, the league announced Thursday.

While the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 opponents were finalized a day after their stunning collapse against the Jaguars to end the 2021 season just short of the playoffs, the dates of the games won't be revealed until May 12.

(Note: The attached video is an earlier story about the Colts' acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan.)

Since the Colts finished second in the AFC South, they'll play the runners-up from the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North. So, the Colts will host the Steelers at home and travel for games against the Patriots and Vikings.

Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play at home:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play on the road:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings

While the entire schedule will be unveiled May 12, some teams will get a sneak peek at their slate starting next Thursday, April 28, at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. That night, the league will announce the matchup for the first "Thursday Night Football" game on Prime Video, which will be played on Sept. 15, during Week 2 of the schedule.

On Wednesday, May 4, the NFL will announce the international game schedule and select games will be revealed the following week, leading up to May 12. Teams will announce their first home game opponent at 6 p.m. on May 12, followed by a full schedule reveal at 8 p.m.

The season will kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a game that should feature the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The rest of the league schedule starts the following Sunday, Sept. 11.