GAME BLOG: Colts face Steelers on Monday Night Football

Indianapolis is trying to rebound from a last-minute loss to Philadelphia a week ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will look to rebound from a last-minute loss to the Philadelphia Eagles under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

The Colts (4-6-1) welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) to town for Monday night's matchup between two teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Indianapolis is 1-1 since Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach following the dismissal of Frank Reich. Pittsburgh is also 1-1 in their last two games, beating New Orleans in Week 10 before falling to Cincinnati, 37-30, last Sunday.

The all-time series is a lopsided one in favor of the Steelers. The Colts won the first meeting between the teams after the move to Indianapolis in 1984, but have lost 17 of the 19 matchups since, including seven in a row since a 24-20 Indianapolis win on Nov. 9, 2008.

Monday will be the first time Indianapolis has hosted Monday Night Football since 2015. The Colts lost to the Jets, 20-7, on Sept. 21, 2015. The Colts haven't won a Monday night game at home since they defeated the Texans on Nov. 1, 2010.

The Colts are dedicating Monday's game to their "Kicking the Stigma" campaign to address and improve mental health in the community. Monday afternoon, the team announced $1.4 million in grants that were awarded to nearly a dozen local nonprofit organizations.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

First quarter

8:23 p.m. - The Steelers drove to the Colts 27-yard line with the first possession of the game, but Kenny Moore II broke up a pass on third-and-2 with a big hit on Steven Sims.

Matthew Wright converted a 45-yard field goal for a 3-0 Pittsburgh lead with 9:27 remaining in the first quarter.

MORE COVERAGE: Follow Rich Nye on Twitter

8:15 p.m. - The Colts won the coin toss and elected to defer their option to the second half. Pittsburgh starts the game at their own 25-yard line after a touchback.

Pregame

7:45 p.m. - The Colts have announced their inactive list for Monday's game.

The list includes wide receiver Keke Coutee, quarterback Nick Foles, center Wesley French, tight end Kylen Granson, and defensive ends Khalid Kareem, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Kwity Paye.

7:04 p.m. - Plenty of Steelers fans have made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium to support the visiting team.

Live at Lucas Oil Stadium for a preview of Steelers vs. Colts Posted by Rich Nye WTHR 13 on Monday, November 28, 2022